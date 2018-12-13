Watch: Tottenham fans beaten with batons by Barcelona stewards

Against all odds, Tottenham went to Camp Nou and drew with Barcelona in order to progress to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Needless to say, it was a moment to celebrate for Spurs fans worldwide. However, those watching their team at Barcelona’s home ground had an evening to forget, after they were assaulted by the stewards.

One spectator, Alex (@LxcasMoura) was sitting in the stands when the incident occurred and was subsequently able to film it.

I just need to address this issue which happened last night during the game. Absolutely disgusting behavior by Barcelona stewards hitting us with batons for no reason! @SpursOfficial please send this to @UEFA @ChampionsLeague its disgusting. RT to find these scumbags! #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/JYk5N3u7fw — Alex (@LxcasMoura) December 12, 2018

The video shows several Camp Nou stewards using violent means against the crowd. When asked why the stewards insisted on using force, the Twitter user himself gave a reason:

We were not in our correct seats that were on our ticket but everyone was in a seat and we were minding our own business watching the game and they just kept on moaning and moaning. We didn’t want any trouble! They wanted trouble from the start. Just let us watch game in peace. — Alex (@LxcasMoura) December 12, 2018

Furthermore, this is not the only occasion when something like this has occurred, as pointed out by journalist Matt Law, who also asked UEFA to look into the matter.

This does not look good on Barcelona stewards either. Surely @UEFAcom have to act on this as it seems to happen every time an English club goes to the Nou Camp https://t.co/esqea9XWbL — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 12, 2018

Alex and the other Spurs supporters did eventually had something to cheer, however, as their team made it into the knockout stages. Tottenham needed a point from their visit to Barcelona while hoping Inter drop some against PSV.

Both the matches ended in a 1-1 draw, propelling Tottenham to the next round while condemning Inter Milan to the Europa League.