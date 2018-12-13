Football |

Watch: Tottenham fans beaten with batons by Barcelona stewards

Against all odds, Tottenham went to Camp Nou and drew with Barcelona in order to progress to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Needless to say, it was a moment to celebrate for Spurs fans worldwide. However, those watching their team at Barcelona’s home ground had an evening to forget, after they were assaulted by the stewards. 

One spectator, Alex (@LxcasMoura) was sitting in the stands when the incident occurred and was subsequently able to film it.

The video shows several Camp Nou stewards using violent means against the crowd. When asked why the stewards insisted on using force, the Twitter user himself gave a reason:

Furthermore, this is not the only occasion when something like this has occurred, as pointed out by journalist Matt Law, who also asked UEFA to look into the matter.

Alex and the other Spurs supporters did eventually had something to cheer, however, as their team made it into the knockout stages. Tottenham needed a point from their visit to Barcelona while hoping Inter drop some against PSV.

Both the matches ended in a 1-1 draw, propelling Tottenham to the next round while condemning Inter Milan to the Europa League.

