4 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Following yet another underwhelming performance for Jose Mourinho’s side, Paul Pogba’s days in a Manchester United shirt look increasingly numbered. Here’s taking a look at 4 players who can replace the French superstar, including one already on the books of the Red Devils.

4. Marco Verratti (PSG)

One of the most notable criticism of Paul Pogba during his time in Manchester has been a lack of ‘desire’. Mourinho has asked his team to press high in recent weeks and such is Pogba’s frame and body language that he very rarely looks to hassle his opponents, in stark contrast to other players like Herrera and Rashford, who’ve been described as ‘mad dogs’ by their manager.

While his languid style may be deceptive given how good he is on the ball, it is off the ball that Pogba looks the most labored, with his poor positional play often putting his team in trouble. Given the qualities Pogba lacks, it’s only fair that Marco Verratti’s name comes into the picture here.

The Italian midfielder plays with a fire that few can match, often closing down his opponents at breakneck speed. Moreover, he combines this dynamism with a technique that is arguably as good as Pogba’s, if not better. With United’s tendency to start games on the back-foot often putting them under pressure, Verratti would surely be the ideal player to give them the control in the middle that they so crave, along with the intensity that seems sorely lacking in their side.

3. Fred (Manchester United)

While United may decide to look elsewhere in terms of a replacement for Pogba, one man certainly capable of doing the job is their summer signing Fred.

In terms of characteristics, Fred is the closest United have to Pogba with the Brazilian boasting of good feet and a passing range as equally impressive as the Frenchman’s. Similar to Verratti, the pint-sized midfielder is a very good fit for the high-intensity style Mourinho has sought to implement recently; his small frame allowing him to hassle and harry opponents at will.

It’s only in terms of physicality that Fred loses out to Pogba, his 1.69 meter frame not in keeping with Mourinho’s want for relative giants on the pitch. While his slow start to life at Old Trafford has surprised many, the manager has gone on record to say that Fred’s time will come – assuring him his ‘horizons will change completely’ once United are defensively stable enough.

2. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

With news trickling in about Juventus’s apparent desire to bring Pogba back to Turin, it was rumored that Manchester United had asked for Bosnian midfielder Pjanic in a player-plus-cash deal for the midfielder.

While the veracity of the reports cannot be confirmed, it’s not hard to see why Juventus would reject this offer out-of-hand, if such an opportunity ever presented itself.

Pjanic is the complete anti-thesis to Pogba, his discipline and positional sense contrasting starkly with Pogba’s indiscipline on and off the pitch. He would definitely be, in many ways the ideal signing for United to complete their midfield triumvirate. It’s also interesting to note how Pogba could, in theory, function much better in a side with Pjanic in it, which in turn completely justifies Juventus’s approach to bring the French midfielder back – perhaps in the hope that Pjanic brings out the best of him.

1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

As far as replacements for Pogba go, the one name that is definitely on top of everyone’s list is Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

What makes the Serbian a perfect like-for-like replacement for Pogba is his similarity to the Frenchman in every aspect, even earning him the title of – ‘Serbia’s Paul Pogba’. His 6’4 frame betters that of Pogba by an inch while his ability on the ball is said to be just as good. Moreover, he also bettered Pogba’s statistics for goals scored last season, despite playing in an admittedly inferior team.

Milinkovic-Savic is also partnered by United midfielder Nemanja Matic in the Serbian team, meaning his settlement into the United midfield wouldn’t be much of a drastic change. All in all, Milinkovic-Savic definitely looks the best bet to replace Paul Pogba in United’s midfield, should such a need ever arise.