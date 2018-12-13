“I thought I was going to die”: Liverpool supporters attack Napoli fan after Champions League win

The recent meetings between Liverpool and Italian oppositions have turned out to be pretty violent in nature. Apart from the teams clashing on the pitch, fans have clashed off it, leaving many seriously injured. And once again, violence ensued when Napoli visited Anfield, leaving one fan traumatised and severely injured.

Liverpool overcame Napoli to make it through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. Mohamed Salah was the scorer of the only goal of the night, before Alisson produced a stunning stop in added time to see the Reds through.

However, after the match, violence ensued which could’ve almost cost one Napoli fan his life.

The 23-year-old man, by the name of Mattia, was at the game as a gift from his parents, according to Calcio Napoli 24. However, after the match, the youngster was surrounded by a group of hooligans who continued to attack him until a friend and a passerby arrived to help.

Nevertheless, the youngster did endure some severe injuries; most notably a fractured cheekbone and trauma to the eye.

He did release a chilling statement about his entire experience: “I thought I was going to die”.