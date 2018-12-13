Michy Batshuayi trolls Phil Jones after Manchester United lose to Valencia

Phil Jones’s untimely own goal helped Valencia see off Manchester United in UEFA Champions League game-week 6. However, for the England star, the humiliation didn’t end there, after he was hilariously trolled by Michy Batshuayi after the match.

Manchester United ended their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League Group Stage with a 2-1 loss against Valencia. The Red Devils went behind after Carlos Soler put the ball in the net. They were two down shortly after the break after Phil Jones put the ball past his own goalkeeper.

For Jones, however, the embarrassment didn’t end there.

Post-match Bleacher Report called out Valencia loanee Michy Batshuayi, after he sported shoes with the bat sign. However, Batshuayi was quick to deflect the attention off his boots and onto Phil Jones’ face as the two men went for the ball in the picture.

Batshuayi tweeted: ‘Glad you like guys… but can we talk about Phil Jones face first ? #anotherone”

Glad you like guys… but can we talk about Phil Jones face first ? 😂 #anotherone https://t.co/dLUjQw5Uh8 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) December 12, 2018

The Belgian forward was referring to the many times Jones has been caught on camera displaying rather unique facial expressions.

Manchester United did, however, manage to make it through to the Round of 16 of the Champions League, having secured their qualification one gameweek earlier.