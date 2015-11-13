De Bruyne: Italy will test us

Belgian winger Kevin De Bruyne believes that upcoming friendlies against Italy and Spain will be a true test of the team's mettle ahead of Euro 2016.

Belgium take on the Azzurri in Brussels on Friday, and a good showing against the 2012 Euro finalists will go a long way to justifying their tag as one of the favourites for the trophy in next year's tournament in France.

"I am happy that we are playing against Italy and Spain, as it's better than facing smaller teams," the Manchester City forward said.

"We can play our best against top level sides and can be judged more accurately. It's a more important test. There are many great players in the Belgium squad and the youngsters coming up are very strong too.

"Everyone is playing well at club level, so in the end the coach has to make his decisions. I am doing well at Manchester City, as the team and the supporters are behind me."

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also spoke ahead of the clash, and believes that the current crop of Belgian talent have what it takes to win an international trophy in the coming years.

"Belgium are a side we respect, as they are full of talent and almost all of them youngsters who have been playing together for many years thanks to the plans worked out a long time ago," the Juventus captain added.

"They certainly have the potential to be a candidate for the trophy at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup."