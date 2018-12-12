Liverpool have signed and sold numerous players in the last decade as a result of the constant managerial changes. Some of the players they sold during this period have gone on to become stars of top European clubs despite being a flop at Liverpool.

#5. PETER GULACSI – RB Leipzig

Peter Gulacsi signed for Liverpool in 2007 from MTK Budapest but the Hungarian never played a game for the senior side and his only appearances in England were on loan at Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City in the lower divisions.

In the summer of 2013, Liverpool sold him to Red Bull Salzburg where he quickly established himself as the first choice goalkeeper. In 2015, he moved to Germany to play for Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig and helped the club earn promotion to the Bundesliga. He remains Leipzig’s undisputed number one and helped the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League in 2016/17.

After Liverpool sold Gulacsi, the club gambled with Simon Mignolet, Brad Jones, Loris Karius, Danny Ward and even Gulacsi’s compatriot, Adam Bogdan, in goal before finding a goalkeeping solution in Alisson Becker. Maybe, Gulacsi would have proved to be a better alternative if he was given a few opportunities.

#4. CONOR COADY – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Conor Coady is a product of the Liverpool Academy and a local lad who grew up supporting the club. Despite showing a lot of promise at the youth levels, Coady only played for Liverpool twice before he was sold to Huddersfield Town in the Championship in 2014.

After an impressive season with the Terriers, he moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers and has remained a key member of the club despite the takeover and arrival of new players over the years.

Coady, who started out as a defensive midfielder at Liverpool, converted into a centre-back at Wolves and was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season in 2017/18 when Wolves earned promotion. The 25-year-old is now the captain of Wolves and has been impressive in their top-flight campaign so far. In fact, there is a case for him to earn his first England call-up soon.

Earlier this season, when Wolves played Man City, Coady said he hopes to do Liverpool a favour by taking points off the defending Champions and his side did so by holding Pep Guardiola’s marauders to a draw.

#3. LUIS ALBERTO – Lazio

Luis Alberto is one of two players in this list from Liverpool’s squad that challenged for the league title in 2013/14 against all odds albeit only playing a minor role.

Alberto joined the Reds ahead of the 2013/14 season after impressing for the Barcelona B side. However, he only made 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool and had one assist to show for it before leaving on loan to Malaga and Deportivo in the subsequent seasons.

In 2016, Liverpool sold Alberto at a loss to Lazio and the Spaniard struggled to make an impression in his debut season in the Serie A. However, in 2017/18, he was one of the best players in the league and in Europe as he racked up 12 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

He had 14 assists in the league and that tally was bettered only by Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane across Europe’s Top 5 leagues. The 26-year-old also earned his first senior cap for Spain in 2017 as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica.

#2. IAGO ASPAS – Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas was also part of Liverpool’s 2013/14 squad but he was left on the bench for most of the season as Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge wreaked havoc. In fact, he only scored once in 15 appearances for Liverpool in official games despite scoring consistently in pre-season games.

After only one season in England, Aspas was allowed to leave Liverpool and he initially joined Sevilla where he won the Europa League and scored 10 goals in 26 games as a backup striker.

The following season he returned to Celta Vigo, the club from which Liverpool signed him, and he has scored 78 goals in 141 games for the club since. He has been so prolific that he won the Zarra Trophy given to highest scoring Spaniard in La Liga in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Aspas also broke into the Spain squad after his heroics with Celta Vigo and scored a sensational goal on his debut against England. He now has six goals in 17 games for Spain and his last goal for them was the goal that took them to the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 31-year-old has certainly come a long way from being labelled as a Liverpool flop.

#1. SUSO – AC Milan

Suso is the second Liverpool academy product and the third Spaniard on this list but easily the one player Liverpool fans regret letting go more than anyone else we have featured.

Suso broke into the Liverpool senior team around the same time as Raheem Sterling and both players featured regularly for the Reds in the first half of the 2012/13 season. However, after the arrival of Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge in January 2013, Suso was rarely used by manager Brendan Rodgers and was loaned out to Almeria for the 2013/14 season.

After the Spaniard returned from his spell on loan, he continued to be a fringe player and was allowed to leave for only €1.3m in January 2015, just six months before his contract with the Reds expired.

Suso took some time to settle into a new club and league and was sent on loan to Genoa for the second half of the 2015/16 season. At Genoa, he scored six times in 19 games before returning to Milan and becoming a key member of the squad.

The 25-year-old is arguably Milan’s best player at the moment and has been linked with a move away from the club on more than one occasion with Liverpool also linked with the player. He has four goals and eight assists to his name this season in only 15 league games and his assists tally is the best in Serie A by a margin of three.

Like Aspas and Alberto on this list, Suso has also been capped by Spain at the senior level after leaving the Reds.