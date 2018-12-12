In modern day football, the value of a player depends on a lot of things. While performances are the main basis on which the value of a player is decided, age and marketability are also factors.

And with that in mind, here are the 5 highest valued players in the world according to CIES Football Observatory…

#5 Raheem Sterling – €171.2 million

Raheem Sterling might be the target of many media outlets but it can never hide the fact that he is among the most talented players in the world. The fact that despite all the harsh backlash he faces, he performs at an amicable level every week and has scored 8 goals and assisted 6 times in 13 games.

This is a testament of his mental fortitude; something which has helped him become the player that he is today. His value stands at €171.2 million and it is perfectly justified.

#4 Mohamed Salah – €173.7 million

Some might have claimed that he is a one-season wonder but so far, he is successfully quashing those doubts with each passing game. The Egyptian has scored 10 goals in 16 games and also 4 assists to his name.

The goal-scoring aspect of his game is what makes Liverpool such a force to be reckoned with. He is still only 26 and has a lot of football left in him, which is why he is valued at €173.7 million.

#3 Harry Kane – €199 million

Another player who had the misfortune of being labelled as a one-season wonder, Harry Kane has not only shut those critics but have buried them down in the deepest of oceans

The England captain has 9 goals from 16 Premier League games while also assisting twice. In the Champions League, he has scored 4 from 6 and has established himself as one of the best. He is valued at €199 million.

#2 Neymar – €201.9 million

Neymar might hold the tag of the most expensive signing of all time, but he is not the most highly-valued player in the world right now. The Brazilian has 12 apps in the Ligue 1 and has scored 11 goals while also assisting 5 times.

In the premier competition of Europe, he has scored 5 times in 6 games. His marketability and age put his value at €201.9 million, which brings us to the most expensive player in the world right now…

#1 Kylian Mbappe – €216.3 million

At the age of 19, there is perhaps no player in the world with a higher ceiling than him. His performance is also rising exponentially and so is his marketability. The fact that he is so young almost guarantees that he will be at the top level for over the next decade.

The teenager has scored 12 goals in 11 games and also has 4 assists. In the Champions League, he has scored 3 goals in six games and is currently valued at €216.3 million.