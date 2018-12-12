Watch: Jose Mourinho refuses to confirm that he is happy at Manchester United

The Manchester United manager’s agent Jorge Mendes released a statement last week that the club and his client were happy with and committed to one another for the long term. When asked, however, the Portuguese manager refused to echo the sentiment.

Jose Mourinho was answering questions from the press assembled in the lead up to his side’s final Champion’s League group game against Valencia and was asked what he thought of his agent Jorge Mendes’ statement from last week.

The statement that Mendes released via Omnisport basically served to affirm his client’s commitment to Manchester United and vice versa. It read:

There have been more rumors of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project.

However, Mourinho’s answer was rather surprising, as he didn’t take the opportunity to affirm his agent’s word, instead distancing himself from it by saying that he had nothing to do with it.

I’ve nothing to do with the statement. It’s Jorge’s statement. It’s not my statement. And I didn’t know at all [that it was forthcoming] and I don’t care about it.

His comments come on the back of rumours that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is entirely willing to bring the Portuguese manager back to the Spanish capital to take over from Santiago Solari – who despite being confirmed as the manager of the club, is only viewed as a stopgap option.

Mourinho was also not forthcoming when quizzed about Paul Pogba’s bad form in the same press conference, shooting down the question from the reporter and still refusing to answer it even when it was phrased differently.

Read Also: Watch: Jose Mourinho shuts down reporter who asks about Paul Pogba