It has been well documented that the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba hasn’t been the best, but his refusal to answer a question about the Frenchman reveals how bad it actually is.

Jose Mourinho mentioned in the post-match press conference following Manchester United’s resounding 4-1 victory over Fulham this past weekend that Paul Pogba, who did not play in that game, will be starting against Valencia in midweek.

However, he took exception to the line of questioning from a reporter in the pre-match presser who asked him why he couldn’t get the best out of the World Cup winner as a manager.

I don’t think your question goes in the direction of what I want to answer or listen. I don’t like your question.

The reporter then switched around the question and asked him why he thinks Paul Pogba is underperforming, but Mourinho refused to rise to the bait again.

You can put the question from another direction but I [still] don’t like the direction you put the question

'I don't like your question!' – Mourinho clashes with reporter Mourinho's relationship with Paul Labile Pogba isn't looking good at all… Posted by GiveMeSport on Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Clearly, all is not well between the United manager and the star midfielder, and the unwillingness of Jose to address the issue only fuels speculation that the rift between them is widening.

The Red Devils travel to Mestalla having already qualified to the knockout stages of the Champion’s League alongside Juventus, but can still emerge progress as group toppers should the Turin outfit lose to Young Boys and United emerge victorious. As such, the match would serve as a platform for Paul Pogba to showcase to Jose Mourinho why he merits a spot in the starting XI against Liverpool this coming weekend.

(Photo Credits: Planet Football)