Reports: Manchester United to raid Jose Mourinho’s old club for 45 million worth center back in January

Manchester United are keen to tap into Jose Mourinho’s knowledge and influence of the Portuguese market and buy Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Porto in January.

According to the Times, Manchester United’s first choice center back option in January is Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli but Jose Mourinho feels that the Italian club’s £90 million valuation of the player means that the deal is not likely to go through.

However, Eder Militao is also high on the Portuguese manager’s wish list and could be available for £44.7 million due to a release clause. Militao, 20, has made 14 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Militao’s agent downplayed United’s interest though, reaffirming his client’s sole focus on Porto.

All these clubs already had interest in Eder when he was at Sao Paulo. Eder is very calm, he is happy at Porto and he is not thinking about anything other than Porto.

It is well documented that Jose Mourinho asked for a center back in the summer transfer window before this season, but was not granted the funds to purchase one. As such, reports suggest that the higher-ups at United are prepared to rectify that situation by backing him to sign a player in January, with names like Tottenham ace Toby Alderweireld also linked with the club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; What Jose Mourinho needs is a world-class center back to anchor his defense and allow the likes of Bailly and Lindelof to realize their potential. A 20-year-old Brazilian talent, especially with a relatively hefty price tag of £44.7 million, is not the answer.