Jose Mourinho reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus this past summer after an extremely successful Real Madrid stint, and Jose Mourinho has revealed why a return to Manchester United never happened for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo was linked with a number of top clubs before finally settling on Juventus, but Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United were never in the race to sign him in the first place.

“Cristiano was never on my table to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Cristiano to come to us. It was never on the table.”

The two have had contrasting fortunes this season, with Ronaldo breaking a plethora of records in his first 20 games as a Juventus player.

Mourinho, on the other hand, has overseen a rather dismal start to the season at United, with the club dropping points galore and top players falling out with the manager.

While the Portuguese has steadied the ship somewhat, it is only a matter of time before a bad result proves to be the tipping point, and one can only imagine what might have been had Ronaldo decided on a return to his former club instead of a move to Italy.