Top 10 players with most goals and assists in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

The 2018/19 season is approaching the halfway stage and we now have a clear idea about the best performing forwards. FOX Sports Asia looks at the 10 players from Europe’s top five leagues with the most combined goals and assists this season.

#10. Luis Suarez – 14 (1179 minutes)

There are six players with a hand in 14 goals this season but Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Mohamed Salah miss out on the Top 10 as they’ve played more minutes than the other three which leaves Luis Suarez in 10th place.

Suarez has 10 goals and four assists for La Liga toppers Barcelona in 14 games this season. The Uruguayan is only one of two players from La Liga in the Top 10 at the moment which is rather unusual given the quality of the forwards in Spain.

Although Suarez has been in fine form in the league, he is yet to score a goal in any other competition for the Catalan club so far this season.

#9. Raheem Sterling – 14 (1116 minutes)



Raheem Sterling was one of Manchester City’s best players last season but he was often overlooked due to the form of Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero. However, this season, he has taken centre stage for the defending Champions. In fact, he’s definitely a top contender for the PFA Player of the Year award as things stand.

The England international has played across the frontline for the Citizens this season and has contributed with eight goals and six assists so far. His goal tally is currently the fourth best and his assists tally is currently the third best in the Premier League.

#8. Emiliano Sala – 14 (1112 minutes)

Emiliano Sala is arguably the most surprising entrant in this list and also the first player from Ligue 1.

The 28-year-old Argentine striker who plays for Nantes only has two assists but most importantly he has scored a joint league highest 12 goals so far which is more than the number of goals scored by Neymar while playing for the high-flying table-toppers PSG.

Despite Sala’s contributions, Nantes is only 13th in the league. In addition, his incredible form has attracted interested from outside France, particularly in the Premier League with West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Cardiff City and Southampton among his admirers.

#7. Cristiano Ronaldo – 15 (1340 minutes)

The only player from the Serie A in this list is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

The Portuguese ace has hit the ground running in Italy and is yet to taste defeat in the league with Juventus. He is on course to yet another record-breaking season with the Old Lady.

In 15 league games, Ronaldo has 10 goals and five assists to his name. Ronaldo’s goal tally is the joint second best in the league along with Ciro Immobile and one less than topscorer Krzysztof Piątek. His assists tally is the joint second best in the league only behind Suso of AC Milan.

#6. Eden Hazard – 15 (1143 minutes)

Leading the Premier League representatives in our Top 10 is Eden Hazard with a hand in 15 goals for the Blues.

The Belgian has seven goals and eight assists to his name in the league so far. Incredibly, his last Premier League goal came more than two months back and yet, he leads the Premier League contingent.

Hazard’s goal tally is only the joint ninth best in the league but he leads the assists chart in England ahead of Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser.

#5. Nicolas Pepe – 16 (1520 minutes)

The second player from Ligue 1 is Lille’s coveted 23-year-old winger, Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe rose to fame last season with Lille but he has taken his game to a whole new level this season with 11 goals and five assists to his name so far to help Lille claim the second place in the league. His goal tally is only bettered by two players in the league and his assist tally also by two players.

The Ivorian has been linked with a host of top European clubs already with Arsenal on top of that list.

#4. Sebastian Haller – 16 (1092 minutes)

Who would have thought that the only player from the Bundesliga in the Top 10 would be a player from Eintracht Frankfurt and that too so far up the list?

Haller has pipped the big guns of Bayern Munich and the stars of the highflying Borussia Dortmund with a league-leading seven assists and a second highest nine goals so far in this campaign.

The 24-year-old who moved from Dutch club FC Utrecht last season has never been capped by France at the senior level but has scored 13 goals in 20 games for the World Champions at the U-21 level.

Maybe it will be a matter of time before he plays alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

#3. Neymar – 16 (1039 minutes)

Neymar has made a flying start to the current season and yet, he’s not top of the goals or assists chart in the Ligue 1 nor is he the player with the most combined assists and goals in the league in the fewest minutes.

The Brazilian had a hand in 16 goals of which he scored 11 and assisted the remaining five. Both tallies are the joint third best in Ligue 1.

Given his quality and current form, while also taking into account the ease with which PSG are cruising in the league, Neymar will definitely be in the Top 3 come the end of the season unless an injury derails his campaign.

#2. Kylian Mbappe – 16 (838 minutes)

Taking the spot of the highest placed player from Ligue 1 and the second highest placed player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues is the best young player in the world.

Kylian Mbappe has played only 838 minutes for PSG in the league this season owing to his participation in the World Cup as well as a suspension earlier in the season. Nevertheless, he’s the joint top-scorer of the league with 12 goals.

The 19-year-old has rocketed to the top of the list after scoring four goals in a 5-0 win over rivals Olympique Lyon in October.

#1. Lionel Messi – 19 (1051 minutes)

Players from #2 to #10 on this list are separated by only a difference of two goals or assists but Lionel Messi has secured top spot with a lead of three over his nearest competitor despite missing a few games this season through injury.

Messi went top of La Liga’s scoring charts over the weekend with two sumptuous free-kicks to take his tally to eleven goals for the season. He also set up a goal against Espanyol, which was his eighth of the season, to increase his lead in the assists chart.

It’s astonishing that this man finished fifth in the Ballon d’Or voting after yet another scintillating year. Sometimes, his genius is taken for granted.