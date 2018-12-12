5 players who will be in demand next summer

The winter window might be upon us but it isn’t usually the time when big deals happen around Europe. Although there are always anomalies, the majority of the biggest deals happen in the summer.



And it’s never too early to talk about the potential signings during the summer and here are five names that might be on the move.

#5 Frenkie De Jong (AFC Ajax)

At this point in time, Frenkie De Jong is perhaps the most coveted young midfielder in the world. A plethora of clubs are vying for his signature and there will be a war for him in the summer.

If he doesn’t get signed by a top club in January, then there is a great chance that the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City will indulge themselves in a tug-of-war for this Dutch maestro.

#4 Isco (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid actually let go of James Rodriguez and sent him to Bayern Munich to keep Isco in the team. In the summer of 2018, Mateo Kovacic also left Real Madrid, paving more way for Isco this season.

However, since the arrival of Santiago Solari, Isco has found it hard to break into the team. As a result, he could be up for sale in the summer and we all know what that could mean.

#3 Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa)

If a player is scoring a goal in every game and has, in the process, outscored Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, it means that we have a special talent on our hands. Piatek has scored 17 goals in as many games so far this season.

With that, he has found himself on the radar of many clubs. Since he plays for Genoa, it would be very hard for the Italian club to keep him with the likes of Juventus prying around.

#2 Matthijs De Ligt (AFC Ajax)

Perhaps the best young defender in the world, Matthijs De Ligt has announced himself on the world stage this season. The Dutchman has earned rave reviews for his performances this year.

As a result, it is going to be very hard for Ajax to keep him. With both Real Madrid and Barcelona circling around him, he is going to induce a huge war for his signature, which is going to cost a lot of money as well.

#1 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

And the final player on this list is none other than Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder might have joined just a little over two years ago but his strained relationship with Jose Mourinho seems to be pushing him out of the club.

With interest from Barcelona and former club Juventus, there is a very good chance that the Frenchman leaves the Theatre of Dreams in the summer – especially if Jose Mourinho remains as the manager at the Old Trafford.