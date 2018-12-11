Cristiano Ronaldo takes dig at former Real Madrid teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a thinly veiled dig at former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale, stating Juventus have enough quality in their ranks and do not need the services of the Welshman.

He also included James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio in the list of players Juventus can do without. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo said: “I see you write about James, Bale, Asensio but if I’m honest, Juventus do not need other players.

“You must talk to the president. On the future, I do not know.”

However, he went on to claim that Brazilian left-back Marcelo would always be welcome at the club.

“Marcelo is strong, we open the doors to good players and Marcelo is one of them.”

Marcelo too had earlier expressed his desire to reunite with Ronaldo at Juventus, and was even pondering a move to Italy.

However, while the Brazilian was convinced to stay initially, Madrid’s woeful start to the new season might be enough to force him to abandon ship and pursue a move to the Old Lady.

Coming to Bale, the Welshman has struggled to fill the boots of the Portuguese who left Madrid in the summer, having netted just four times in the current campaign,

Bale and Ronaldo have famously had their fair share of feuds, with the five-time Ballon d’Or even refusing to celebrate the former Tottenham star’s goals on several occasions.