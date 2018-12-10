Ballon d’Or 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo says he deserved award more than Luka Modric

The Juventus star finished second in the Ballon d’Or rankings behind former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, but wasn’t too happy with the results.

Speaking to Italian newspapers, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his congratulations to Luka Modric for breaking the decade long Messi-Ronaldo spell over the yearly award, but also pointed out how he should have won it instead.

Ronaldo finished second behind the Croatian playmaker, with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi rounding off the top 5.

In fact, Ronaldo also went one step further to say that he deserves to win the prestigious award every year.

I think I deserve [to win the Ballon d’Or] every year. I work for that, but if I do not win, it’s not the end of the world. The numbers do not lie, but do not think that I’m less happy if I do not win.

The numbers do make a strong case for Ronaldo, who scored 45 goals in 48 games for club and country and broke the record for goals in consecutive Champions League games when he scored in 11 on the trot.

However, the Juventus talisman did concede that he is happy for Luka Modric but vowed to see him again next year to vie for the crown.