5 transfer deals Chelsea could likely seal in January

The current Chelsea squad needs upgrading in certain positions and clearing out in certain others. These five players are most likely to be part of the squad overhaul that will start in January.

Christian Pulisic (Permanent, In)

Very few high profile transfers happen in January but if there is one player you can bet on moving during the winter transfer window, it’s the United States’ prodigy Christian Pulisic. He has been a subject of interest from many Premier League clubs for a while now and the Blues have stepped up their interest in the wide-man in recent months.

The Dortmund man is no longer a definitive starter at the club after the emergence of Jadon Sancho. As a result, he has started only four league games so far in this campaign. In addition, he will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Chelsea currently has Eden Hazard, Willian, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the first team as wingers but the futures of some of them may lie away from Stamford Bridge for varied reasons. Pulisic, 20, will prove to be a long-term solution for the Blues.

The only hindrance for a potential move if Chelsea is keen on landing him is Dortmund’s asking fee of €70m!

Danny Drinkwater (Loan or permanent, out)

Danny Drinkwater’s career has changed drastically in the space of two years. He was a crucial member of the Leicester team that won the league title in 2016 but after his big money move to Chelsea in 2017, he struggled with injuries and lack of game time. Under Maurizio Sarri, the situation has worsened with him being left out of the Europa League squad despite being a home-grown player.

Drinkwater is yet to feature for the Blues this season and is unlikely to do so under Sarri as the Italian already has Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Cesc Fabregas and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for three midfield positions.

There are clubs interested in signing the Englishman but any club willing to do so will not pay him close to the salary he currently earns at Chelsea. Therefore, a loan move with Chelsea paying a part of his salary looks the most likely scenario at the moment.

Gary Cahill (Loan or permanent, out)

For years, Gary Cahill was a crucial member of the Chelsea defence and has helped them win numerous trophies including the Champions League and the Premier League. However, age seems to have caught up with him and he has been used as a rotational option by Sarri this season.

The 32-year-old is the club captain but he has played in only one league game so far this season with that appearance coming off the bench.

Sarri prefers Antonio Rüdiger and David Luiz as his starting pair with the young and promising Andreas Christensen and Ethan Ampadu also at his disposal. Therefore, Cahill, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is dispensable and could be allowed to leave on loan or permanently to a club where he can make a bigger contribution.

Victor Moses (Permanent, out)

The career of Victor Moses is a peculiar one. He joined the Blues at a young age but spent a season each on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham before returning to his parent club in 2016. Back at Chelsea, he became a key member of the Chelsea side that won the league title under Antonio Conte as he was deployed as a wing-back.

As Sarri has reverted back to four at the back, Moses is left on the fringe with no place for him in the team as a full-back or as a winger.

Chelsea will be open to selling him without a hint of doubt and there will be plenty of suitors for him in the Premier League itself as the Nigerian is a home-grown player. As things stand, Crystal Palace and West Ham look like the most likely destination.

Davide Zappacosta (Permanent, out)

Davide Zappacosta has been one of Chelsea’s poorest transfers in recent years. The Italian arrived in 2017 and was expected to be an upgrade over Victor Moses but he was never able to cement his place in the starting XI.

The Italian is now a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge and is expected to be sold or at least loaned out in January if Chelsea especially if Chelsea can find a replacement. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to Italy and also within the Premier League as West Ham continue their search for a right-back.