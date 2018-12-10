Cristiano Ronaldo slams Real Madrid teammates; says Juventus is the ‘best team’

Asked about which Juventus players impress him, Cristiano Ronaldo’s answer didn’t just pick out names from the Turin outfit but also veered to his experiences with his former teammates in Real Madrid.

The Portuguese super star was interviewed by Gazetta, and asked about which of his teammates he can hand pick as great players.

But while refusing to specifically name drop anyone, Ronaldo did make an open and frankly surprising admission that he finds Juventus players play much more as a team than they do ‘elsewhere’.

It’s not fair to name just a few, but I can say that this is the best group I’ve ever played. Here we are a team, elsewhere someone feels bigger than others but here they are all on the same line, they are humble and want to win.

He then mentioned Madrid in an assuaging tone, citing how the players there are also humble, but that the spirit in the Spanish club cannot compare to the familial atmosphere at Juventus.

If Dybala or Mandzukic do not mark [score], you still see them happy, smile. For me it is beautiful, I perceive the difference. Even in Madrid they are humble but here. I feel they are more so. It is very different from Madrid, this is more a family.

Ronaldo is currently on a hot streak at Juventus, scoring 10 and setting up 5 goals in his first 15 league games for the club. More importantly, he seems to celebrate his teammates’ goals and is much more visibly happy being a provider than just an out and out goal scorer.

Is this the reason why?

(quotes R/T GiveMeSport)