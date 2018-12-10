Top 6 goal-scorers in Europe right now

With about half the season under the belt, the European leagues are starting to take shape for the second half of the season. The more you score, the more possibility of earning points.

And so, here are the six top goal-scorers in Europe right now.

#6 Harry Kane – 13 goals

Back in 2014-15, Harry Kane was predicted to be a one-season wonder for Tottenham. However, four years down the line, he has established himself as one of the best in the world.

He is currently at number five in terms of goal scored as he has 13 goals to his name from 20 games in all competitions so far this campaign. He is well on his way to scoring 30 or more goals for the third consecutive season.

#5 Kylian Mbappe – 14 goals

When a 19-year-old is fourth on this list, you must know that this is a very special talent we are talking about. Kylian Mbappe is a future Ballon d’Or winner and his performances are a testament.

He has played 15 games so far this season and has already scored 14 times in all competitions for his team. It seems like he has stepped up his game after the World Cup.

#4 Neymar – 15 goals

Leading Mbappe with just one goal is his team-mate Neymar. The Brazilian has had a very easy time in the French Ligue 1 as he has time and again showed that he is above most of the players in the league.

He has played in 18 matches in all competitions this season and has scored 15 times in the process. By the end of the season, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect Mbappe and Neymar having 80 goals to their name combined.

#3 Lionel Messi – 17 goals

He made a mockery of the Ballon d’Or award, where he was rated as the fifth best footballer on the planet, by scoring two brilliant goals against Espanyol.

The free-kick master from Argentina now has 17 goals from 17 games so far this season. If he continues this form and leads Barcelona to glory, he might as well be holding the Ballon d’Or award this time next year.

#2 Krzysztof Piatek – 17 goals

Piatek has been a revelation this season. His breakthrough has been of such a magnitude that many of Europe’s biggest clubs now want him in their arsenal.

The Polish striker is seen by many as the perfect man to lead Poland once Lewandowski retires. With 17 goals from 17 games, only one forward has more goals than him and, ironically, it is none other than…

#1 Robert Lewandowski – 19 goals

The man Piatek is supposed to succeed, Bayern Munich might have been struggling in the league this season but they would have been deeper in the quagmire had it not been for Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has scored 19 times for the Bavarians so far this season and it took him only 20 games to do so. Bayern are now picking up their form and Lewandowski is playing a huge role in it.