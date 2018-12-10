Kylian Mbappe slams reports of him saying he’s better than Lionel Messi

Recently, a Twitter handle posted quotes from Kylian Mbappe, claiming he’ll be better than Lionel Messi in 3 or 4 years time. However, the French star himself had landed across the post and had something to say about it.

The tweet in question from @BarcaTimes, in turn, re-quoted Canal Football Club and One Football DE, who had supposedly landed upon Mbappe’s statement. The original quotes read as follows:

“Messi is a very exceptional player, but I still think if I continue to work hard, I can be better than him in 3 or 4 years. Of course I respect him very much, he is a great player.”

Needless to say, some people didn’t take the quotes in the tweet to their liking and went on to slam the 19-year-old forward.

I never said that.

Messi have all my respect and my admiration 👍🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 9, 2018

However, much to the surprise of everyone, the French football star himself replied to the Tweet, claiming that he never said that. He also followed up with a statement saying: “Messi have all my respect and my admiration.”

It is not uncommon for footballers to call out anything fake reported against them and it is Kylian Mbappe who has done the same this time around.