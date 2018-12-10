Reports: Barcelona star could face suspension up to a month

FC Barcelona have started the 2018/19 La Liga season on a positive note and are currently leading the division. However, all has not been well at the Catalan club with off-field issues threatening to derail their campaign. And now, reports have surfaced that the Spanish giants could punish one of the constant troublemakers by suspending him up to a month.

Ousmane Dembele’s dream move to FC Barcelona hasn’t gone according to play so far. The French star joined the European giants from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 for €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons but has only shown glimpses of his true potential.

This season, the youngster has once again caused trouble for Barcelona by consistently turning up late to practice. Furthermore, there have been reports indicating that Dembele has an addiction to gaming and is arriving late to training because of that.

And it is because of these consistent late showings, that the club could enforce a suspension up to 30 days on the winger if he continues to disappear for hours.

Usually, late arrivals to the training ground are not considered to be serious offences and a small punishment is levied. However, Dembele has reportedly done the deed on several occasions, which in turn could force Barcelona to take severe action.