Watch: Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slams City player in off-air rant

Manchester City were handed their first defeat of the season by Chelsea over the weekend. The Blues put on a brave display to absorb City’s attacks and then go on the counter. One such counter-attack led to the opening goal of the match, which was scored by N’Golo Kante, which in turn led to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand branding a Manchester City star a ‘liability’.

A quick breakaway led to Eden Hazard getting the ball in the wide areas, before the Belgian cut inside and delivered a low cross. Kante arrived just in time to smash the ball into the roof of the net and give Chelsea the lead.

However, the entire move was started by the Chelsea defence, when David Luiz played a stunning 60-yard cross-field pass to Pedro. The Spaniard in-turn played in Willian, who ran past his marker Kyle Walker with ease.

And it was indeed Walker, who irritated Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole in the punditry department at BT Sport.

Joe Cole v Kyle Walker lol pic.twitter.com/95hUAg5rMN — Stevie G (@StevieGrainger) December 8, 2018

The Manchester United legend lamented Walker for his lack of attention and even went on to brand him as a ‘liability at the top level’:

“Look at Kyle Walker, sleeping. Look at Kyle Walker.

“That’s why England – whenever he plays – he’ll always be a liability at the top level,” said Ferdinand

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole agreed with Ferdinand on his assessment and remarked that City are not invulnerable anymore:

“And that’s why the good teams can hurt them because they’ve got players like [Eden] Hazard,” said Cole in the video.

The defeat against Chelsea leaves Manchester City in the second position, one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

The video was captured by Twitter user @StevieGrainger, who stumbled upon a Live Feed of the expert panel.