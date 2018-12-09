Lionel Messi’s freekick record is better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s entire team put together

After his brace against Espanyol, Lionel Messi’s personal record for freekicks is better than Juventus’ whole team put together

Lionel Messi sunk in two picture perfect freekicks against Espanyol to help seal the Catalan derby 4-0 and send Barcelona 3 points clear in the top of La Liga.

In the process, however, he ended up breaking two monumental records. One for being the first player ever to reach double figures in La Liga for a whooping 13 consecutive seasons and the second, for scoring more freekicks himself than any club in Europe’s top 5 leagues in the last four years.

According to Alexis of ESPN, Messi totals 19 freekicks himself in the last 4 seasons while Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Juventus, as a whole only totals 18 goals.

#OJOALDATO – Messi ha marcado 18 goles de falta directa en La Liga en los últimos 4 años (desde el 1 de enero de 2014 hasta hoy). En ese mismo período de tiempo sólo hay un equipo de las 5 grandes ligas que le iguale: la Juventus (también 18, pero con seis lanzadores diferentes). — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) December 8, 2018

Lo que Messi ha hecho por si solo, en la Juve lo han tenido que hacer entre Dybala (8), Pjanic (4), Pirlo (3), Tévez (1), Pogba (1) y Bernardeschi (1). — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) December 8, 2018

Juventus’ tally of 18 comes predominantly from Dybala’s boot (8), with Pjanic, Pirlo, Tevez, Pogba and Bernadeschi also contributing. Messi, on the other hand, has 19 by himself in the same time period.

Goals scored from direct free kicks in last 4 years from the top 5 leagues: 19 – Lionel Messi

…

18 – Juventus

14 – Lyon, Real Madrid, Roma

13 – Bayern

12 – Sampdoria, Monaco, PSG

11 – Chelsea, Liverpool, Milan pic.twitter.com/LBA27aDdqu — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) December 8, 2018

It is worthy to note that Messi accomplished both records during the Espanyol match, coming off what many consider to be unfair and controversial scoring for the Ballon d’Or which was the Argentine playmaker finish 5th and Pele’s harsh comments directed at him, labeling him a ‘one skill’ player.