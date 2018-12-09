Lionel Messi responds to Ballon d’Or 2018 snub

Lionel Messi has finally spoken out following his fifth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or standings, stating that the snub did not necessarily act as extra motivation for him.

Messi was in sparkling form for Barcelona in their first game following the ceremony, striking two magnificent freekicks in the Catalan giants’ 4-0 victory against Espanyol.

He also broke a couple of records in the process, but when asked about whether the fact that he did not feature on the Ballon d’Or podium for the first time in a decade spurred him on, Messi replied:

“No. We all came out fired-up from the start, really focused and determined. We knew (we had to because of) the stadium we were coming to and the opponents we were facing, they are having a great season.”

The Argentine’s fifth-place finish caused a lot of controversy, with a number of his teammates and even ex-players expressing their shock at the decision.

Most recently, Jordi Alba made a rather stunning revelation, claiming that campaigns from Madrid journalists were what shunted Messi down the order and that he deserved to win the award.

Messi received backing from Ernesto Valverde as well, the coach branding the voting ‘absurd’.