Mohamed Salah breaks yet another record in Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah arrived in Liverpool with a bang. The Egyptian forward played a starring role last season, as Liverpool challenged on all fronts, falling just short in the end. However, the winger’s form was something that excited every Liverpool fan, as he broke several records. And it seems, he has continued to do so in the new season.

Mohamed Salah maintained his good form for the Reds as he scored yet another hattrick in their match against Bournemouth. Salah netted his two of his goals in the first half, before rounding the keeper for his hattrick in the second.

🇪🇬 Mo Salah this season: 📋 Appearances: 16

⚽️ Goals: 9

🅰️ Assists: 4

🥇 Becomes the fastest ever Liverpool player to score 40 Premier League goals He's really having a terrible season… 👀 pic.twitter.com/jJYiu31qfd — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 8, 2018

In doing so, the Egyptian broke yet another record. He became the fastest player in Liverpool’s history to reach 40 Premier League goals, having reached that tally in just 44 appearances.

His third goal of the day was his 41st goal for Liverpool in the league, meaning he is also Liverpool’s second highest active goal scorer, 9 behind Daniel Sturridge on 50.

Daniel Sturridge is the only current Liverpool player with more Premier League goals for the club (50) than Mohamed Salah (41). The Egyptian moves ahead of Roberto Firmino. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cpBo1o0JAQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 8, 2018

On the day, the Reds beat their opponents by four goals to nil, courtesy of a Mo Salah hattrick and a Steve Cook own goal.