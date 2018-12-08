Zlatan Ibrahimovic taunts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric with Ballon d’Or dig

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not the most pleasant of footballers. The Swedish international is known for his ‘legendary’ wit and remarks, which in turn have helped him form a notorious reputation. And the former-Manchester United striker was at it again when he threw a remarkable jibe towards Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

On December 3, Luka Modric dethroned Cristiano Ronaldo to win his first Ballon d’Or. In doing so, the Croat broke a 10-year-old streak, which had seen either Ronaldo or Lionel Messi take home football’s highest individual honour.

However, not many people were fully content with Modric’s win and questioned his victory over the two heavyweights of world football.

One of those people who was asked about the ‘Modric’ situation was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently playing in the Major League Soccer in America.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic when asked about his opinion on Luka winning the Ballon D'or: "Now we know it was Perez who was competing with Messi on Ballon D'ors, not Ronaldo" pic.twitter.com/ShYPtqPBQz — Nãif ➰ (@NaifFCB_) December 5, 2018

When Ibrahimovic was asked about Luka Modric winning the Ballon d’Or. To which, he supposedly replied:

“Now we know it was Perez who was competing with Messi on Ballon d’Ors, not Ronaldo,” implying that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric were assisted in their respective campaigns by the Real Madrid club President.

Cristiano Ronaldo won four of his five ballon d’Ors playing for Real Madrid, while Modric’s first came in the iconic white shirt as well.