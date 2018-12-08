Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than him

Former Real Madrid and Brazil legend Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima has opened up on the differences between him and his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo. The World Cup winner believes there are not many similarities between him and the Portuguese except perhaps the name and the fact that they played for Real Madrid.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 42-year-old said they both are same ‘in their desire to score goals’ but was quick to add that Cristiano’s training methods make him second to none.

“We are different in terms of our position on the field and the way of interpreting it. Even if Cristiano now plays in a more central position, he has another way of approaching the goal with respect to how I did, even if the objective is the same,” said Ronaldo.

“Of course, we’re almost the same in the desire to score goals. It’s no coincidence that Cristiano has reached 33 years of age in that shape. I think there are few players who take care of their body like he does, with so much desire to improve,” he said.

“I’m not saying that our concept of training, of the importance of work, is the complete opposite, but it is certainly different. I trained because I had to do; he does it because he loves it.”

The Brazilian was quick to add, though, that their careers cannot be compared as both of them played in different eras.

“We have nine years in the difference and the years that we have played are very different. I don’t mean in my time it was more difficult, but we faced different situations and with different teams.”