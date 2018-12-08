Barcelona legend and former Ballon d’Or winner picks Ronaldo over Messi as deserving winner instead of Luka Modric

Barcelona and Brazil legend Rivaldo revealed that he would have voted for Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballond’Or award over Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric. He added that Lionel Messi should’ve been in the top three as well.

In his column for Betfair, Rivaldo noted that giving a clear opinion about the subject is tough, he would have picked Ronaldo ahead of any other candidate. He added that the fact that the Portuguese scored goals for fun in the Champions League and the World Cup too, he should’ve been the clear favourite.

“It’s always tough to give your opinion about this subject. Luka Modric had a great season in 2018, winning the Champions League and helping Croatia to be World Cup final, but if I had to choose, I would vote for Ronaldo.

“The Portuguese scored a lot of goals last season, won the Champions League – scoring a sensational goal against Juventus away from home – and proved his value at the World Cup scoring four times, including a hat-trick against Spain, so I believe that he deserved the award more than anyone else.

“And then, we also have Lionel Messi who should have been at least in the top three. Honestly, I can’t see why things have changed this time – removing the focus from Cristiano and Messi – because both of them had good seasons.

“Some people are mentioning that Ronaldo’s club change could have contributed to losing the award, but I don’t agree with that as most of the decisive moments had already happened when he left Real Madrid to sign for Juventus, so there are no reasons to consider that a handicap.”

Modric won the award by a landslide margin while Ronaldo finished second behind him. Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe finished third and fourth respectively, whereas Messi could only get the fifth spot.