WATCH: Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius makes impressive saves for Besiktas

Many remember former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius for his howlers during the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

And it may have led him to his eventual exit at Anfield but now Karius plies his trade with Turkish team Besiktas and he showed his skill in a recent match against Alanyaspor.

In the Super League, the match ended at 0-0 with much of the credit given to the German shot-stopper after making two incredible saves.

With the hosts getting through the Besiktas defence, they only had Karius to beat but the keeper was up to the task as he was able to recover from going to ground to effectively recover and parry the ball away from goal.

However, his night was not done yet as, in injury time of the match, it appeared that Alanyaspor had the chance to finally get the go-ahead goal as they got dangerously close to the Besiktas goal but Karius could not be beaten as he made an incredible save with his left foot to nullify the hosts’ attempt that would have surely given them the win.

That helped the teams share the spoils and Besiktas are currently third in the table and are within striking range of the table leaders’ Istanbul Basaksehir.