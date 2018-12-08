Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin thanks Consadole Sapporo teammates in MVP win

Chanathip Songkrasin has continued to impress and his most recent accomplishment shows what the Thai superstar can do.

Recently hailed as the most valuable player by his teammates in J League team Consadole Sapporo, the 25-year-old took to social media to thank them for helping him.

In the post, Chanathip thanked everyone in the team including the director, staff and supporters who helped him along the way.

いつも支えてくれた監督、スタッフ、サポーターの皆さんの力なしでは、こういうことを出来ないと思って、来年、皆のためにもっと成長していきたいと思います。また、応援📣よろしくお願いします。ขอบคุณทุกคนมากๆนะครับ ปีหน้าผมจะพัฒนาตัวเองให้ดีกว่าปีนี้ให้ได้ #ทำงานต้องมีคู่หู #ชราทิ #wearesapporo - Chanathip Songkrasin (@jaychanathip) on Dec 7, 2018

Furthermore, the native of Sam Phran admitted that he wants to continue getting better for the team next year.