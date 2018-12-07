Kerala Blasters named AS Roma’s ‘Team of the Day’ on Twitter

AS Roma’s Twitter account is quite popular amongst ‘Football Twitter’. The social media channel is known to engage with fans and other accounts in witty banter. They even have a ‘Team of the Day’ tweet calling out one of the clubs from anywhere in the world. And it just so happens that their team of the day for today, December 7, is Kerala Blasters!

#ASRoma’s Twitter Team of the Day is @KeralaBlasters, a club that takes its name from Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was known as the ‘Master Blaster’. Formed in 2014, the club regularly attracts over 50,000 fans to games & provides free coaching to local kids. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gZY328k9bH — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 7, 2018

Kerala Blasters is an Indian football club which currently plays in the Indian Super League. Originally one of the founding members of the league, the Blasters have never won the competition. They have, however, finished runners-up on two occasions (2014 and 2016).

Currently, the Blasters are coached by former-England goalkeeper David James and are seventh on the league table after ten matches.

They were also ranked fifth recently in Asia, in terms of social media following.

Another club from Kerala, Gokulam Kerala FC, who ply their trade in the I-League where named AS Roma’s Twitter Team of the Day back in October.

(Image Credits: Kerala Blasters Facebook)