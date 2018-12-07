Borussia Dortmund star slams Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United has come under a lot of scrutiny in the recent months. The Red Devils are 8th in the league table, having won just 6 of their 15 league matches so far. As a result, the Portuguese manager has earned a lot of critics and one of them happens to be a Borussia Dortmund star!

The Manchester United fanbase seems to be polarized these days. Half the football fraternity, which includes fans, pundits, and ex-players, is backing Jose Mourinho to remain in-charge of United. Whereas, the other half is asking him to be relieved of his duties

Borussia Dortmund star Manuel Akanji, who himself is a United fan, can be categorized under the ‘Mourinho Out’ brigade. The Swiss star revealed in a recent interview with German publication WAZ, that he does not like to see his favourite club under the managership of Jose Mourinho:

Manuel Akanji (Dortmund): "It's true that I was a #mufc fan from an early age. But at the moment I don't look at their games closely because I don't like the way they play under Mourinho. [I don't know why] I'm not there and don't know what they're training." #mulive [waz] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 7, 2018

While Akanji’s beloved club might not be faring well, things are going quite opposite for his current employers Borussia Dortmund. The German club are currently top of the Bundesliga and have even qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, with Akanji himself starring in defence.