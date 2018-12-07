Neymar chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is one that has raged on for close to a decade, and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is the latest player to have weighed in with his opinion on the matter.

Neymar, while speaking during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, was asked who he felt the better player is between Ronaldo and Messi.

After a moment’s hesitation, the Brazilian conceded that the Argentine is the better player simply because of his versatility.

“Ronaldo has gone from a winger to a striker and a goalscorer. Rather than taking players on all the time, he has gone more one or two touches, getting in the box and scoring goals,” Neymar said as quoted by Daily Express.

“Messi a bit of everything – you see him scoring goals from playing probably a deep midfield role at times, and where I’m probably still walking on the pitch, he’s scoring,” he added.

“So he is probably the best.”

The PSG star has shared the field with both five-time Ballon d’Or winners, having turned out alongside Messi for Barcelona and squared off against Ronaldo during his time at Barcelona and PSG, and there is no one better placed to settle the debate once and for all.