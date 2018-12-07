Ballon d’Or 2018: Shocking details surface as journalist who voted doesn’t exist

In another shocking revelation related to the recently concluded Ballon d’Or award ceremony, one of the journalists who was a part of the jury which cast votes for the coveted award as per the list released by France Football does not exist!

The Comoran journalist, as mentioned in the list released by France Football, Abdou Boina from albaladcomores.com apparently does not exist and the newspaper has been closed for almost six years, alwatwan.net reports. The list shows Boina voting for Kylian Mbappe as his first choice, followed by Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah.

“I am surprised to see that the daily Albalad Comoros exists. That I know and this is the reality: this newspaper is closed for almost six years. In this body, there has never been a reporter named “Abdou Boina”. We had two sports reporters, in this case, Abdoul Youssouf for the French edition and Sharif Ousseine for the Arabic edition, ” Toimimou Abdou, a former sports photographer of the former newspaper, told alwatwan.net.

Moreover, the Comoran national flag which has been used in the French Football release is of 17 years ago!

Comoros Football Federation’s Fayssoile Moussa had a say on the matter as well: “I can understand that the Comoran juror, Abdou Boina, is a freelance journalist or a consultant. But that he is presented as coming from the daily Albalad Comoros is contempt of the country especially when France Football presents the country with a flag which does not exist for seventeen years,” he told the aforementioned website.

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Modric won the Ballon d’Or this year, bringing an end to Lionel Messi-Ronaldo 10-year long duopoly.