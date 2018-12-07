AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia Sports Minister vows to help fans ahead of the final

With Malaysia and Vietnam now marching on to the AFF Suzuki Cup final, fans of both nations are gearing up for what could be two very intriguing legs of football to see who will be crowned as 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup champions.

With that in mind, Syed Saddiq – Malaysia’s Minister of Youth and Sports – is looking to help fans as much as he can in order to make things as easy and convenient as possible.

Penjualan tiket di bawah bidang kuasa @FAM_Malaysia .

Saya akan maklumkan hasrat saudara kepada Presiden FAM. Saya akan usahakan,

1) Perangi Ulat Tiket.

2) Dapatkan discounted flight seperti ke Thailand baru2 ni untuk away match.

3) Pastikan Stadium bersih & bebas rokok. https://t.co/n61c9fnpcC — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) December 6, 2018

In the tweet he sent out, the 26-year-old politician claims that ticket sales are being handled by the Malaysian Football Association, but he will be doing his best to assist in ensuring tickets are available to the public.

He also said he would be looking at the possibility to have cheaper ticket fares for fans who want to watch the away leg – just like Air Asia did during the Bangkok leg of Malaysia’s match against Thailand.

Lastly, he is also trying to ensure that their own stadium is in top condition for the match and cleanliness throughout the area is his primary concern – even mentioning the location as a no smoking zone.

Malaysia play hosts in the first leg of the matchup as they battle Vietnam at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, while the Golden Dragons play their home game at My Dinh Stadium in the second leg.