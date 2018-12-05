Kylian Mbappe names the best player he has played against

France’s World Cup-winning star Kylian Mbappe has revealed the best player he has ever played against, and it’s surprisingly neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi.

Instead, Mbappe named Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard, lauding him for his quick feet and ability to find space.

“The player I played against this year that impressed me the most was Eden Hazard. With Belgium, in the semi-finals, he was extremely impressive while still respecting the game.

“When he has to pass the ball because the game commands it, he does so without any qualms. I was sometimes five meters away from him, and I was amazed by his speed of execution, with the ball sticking all the time to his foot. There is no space he does not see.”

Hazard has indeed emerged as one of the world’s best with stellar displays for Chelsea over the past few seasons. However, it is interesting that Mbappe has chosen to ignore all three of Messi, Ronaldo and Luka Modric, who recently won the Ballon d’Or award.

Mbappe played against Messi in the World Cup, a game France ended up winning 4-3. On the other hand, he has squared off against Ronaldo in the Champions League, with PSG ending up on the wrong side of a comprehensive defeat.