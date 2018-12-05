Incredible reason why Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join AC Milan before Juventus

Some time ago, AC Milan’s former director, Massimiliano Mirabelli, revealed that he almost struck a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Italian club last year. And now, Mirabelli has gone even further and revealed Ronaldo’s crazy reason for wanting the move to go ahead as well!

“I confirm what I said, that there was the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. We weren’t kidding ourselves: I can assure you that if the current owners had been in charge at the time, at this precise moment Cristiano Ronaldo would be wearing the Milan jersey. I can mathematically guarantee it,” Mirabelli said in a recent interview with TeleLombardia.

During the interview, he even revealed that the Portuguese star was interested in moving to Italy a year ago so that he may go ahead and win the Europa League!

“He didn’t mind not playing in the Champions League. He told us: ‘I’ve never won the Europa League, so I’ll win that too.

“I sat down with his agent and my part of the deal was finished, everything had been defined, including the salary and the price of the transfer. I had no fear of anything going wrong, because when Silvio Berlusconi sold Milan to the Chinese group, he told us of a great man, with great lawyers and great banks behind him. Berlusconi said they would be able to do for Milan what he no longer could.”

However, Ronaldo’s move to Milan ultimately fell through when the new owners came in. Mirabelli even revealed that the Rossoneri came close to signing Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang as well before coach Vincenzo Montella personally asked for Nikola Kalinic.

Cristiano Ronaldo did ultimately move to Italy this year, when he joined Juventus in the summer. He has since scored 10 goals in 14 games across all competitions and helped the Bianconeri to the top of the table.