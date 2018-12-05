Ballon d’Or 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo equals Lionel Messi record

Despite missing out of the 2018 Ballon d’Or, many have lauded Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo for finishing as the runner-up in the competition.

Many still believe that the Portuguese superstar should have won the award, but his second-placed finish still put him in the record books as he has now equalled the tally of FC Barcelona Lionel Messi of having 11 top-three nominations for the award.

With the Argentine national finishing fifth in the ranking, he failed to extend his record and now he finds himself level, once again, with his long time rival.

Finishing second back in 2007, the Juventus man has been in the top three each year except 2010 where three Barcelona men, Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi, populated the top three spots in the competition.

Up until 2017, it has been a fierce battle between Ronaldo and Messi as both have five awards each.

And now, with both superstars tied with 11 top-three finishes in the ranking, they have further cemented themselves as the top stars of the generation. It should make for a very interesting Ballong d’Or race in 2019.