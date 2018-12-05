Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi invited to watch Copa Libertadores final at Bernabeu

With the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, it appears Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants two of the game’s biggest stars to watch the match together.

According to reports , the Madrid chief is hoping to have both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the President’s box as a gesture of respect between the two stars.

The Barcelona man has reportedly agreed, but the Juventus star has yet to confirm as rumours reveal the delicate relationship between him and his former club may be the biggest hindrance.

Going in depth, the article cites a source saying: “Cristiano would be delighted to accept the RFEF’s (Spanish Football Federation) invitation and watch the game alongside Messi in the VIP lounge but the wounds of his exit have not competely healed over.”