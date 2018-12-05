Suwon Bluewings re-sign legends Dejan Damjanovic and Yeom Ki-hun

According to reports, Suwon Bluewings hav signed legendary K League stars Yeom Ki-hun and Dejan Damjanović to new deals that would keep them with the club.

The latter agreed to a one-year deal which will see him stay with the team until the end of 2019. He scored 27 goals last season and has found success with the team, with Suwon awarding him with the player of the year honours last campaign.

At 37 years old, he has shown his impressive skilll and if the ACL’s record goal scorer.

On the other hand, Yeom Ki-hun was given a two-year contract and at 35 years old, he has 345 K League appearances to his name and is eyeing to be part of an elite group who have appeared 400 times.