Gareth Bale takes dig at Mohamed Salah for winning Puskas award

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has made a rather surprising statement after winning FourFourTwo’s Goal of the Year, claiming that Mohamed Salah winning the Puskas has diminished the award.

Bale scored an absolute worldie in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory over Liverpool, but much to everyone’s surprise, it was the Liverpool attacker who took home the Puskas award for his effort against Everton.

“Yeah, I was surprised by that, to be honest,” Bale said. “What can you say? It makes the award look a little diminished, although it was obviously a great goal by Salah.”

The Welshman went on to explain that luck played no part in his acrobatic goal against Liverpool, claiming that he had positioned himself correctly and struck the ball perfectly.

“I got my body positioned correctly, got my footwork right, and caught it perfectly. When you catch the ball perfectly, you know it’s on target. You just have to hope the keeper doesn’t make an unbelievable save. So, as soon as I hit it, I knew it had a chance of going in. If you watch it, you see my head turn straight away. I knew where the ball was going.”

Real Madrid have gotten off to a woeful start to the 2018/19 season and Bale definitely needs a few more of these if he is to get them back on track.