Ballon d’Or 2018: Why Neymar didn’t attend the ceremony

The Ballon d’Or 2018 ceremony took place last night, with the who’s who of the footballing world in attendance. However, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar decided to skip the function, opting to unwind with a good ol’ game of Call of Duty.

Neymar was never really in contention to win the Ballon d’Or and that might have been one of the reasons he decided to stay at home and play Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 and Battlefield on Twitch, a live streaming platform.

Along with teammates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, the former Barcelona star can be seen having a ball, although he is killed pretty quickly in the game.

.@neymarjr skipped the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony to play CoD 😂 pic.twitter.com/2kwdvji40B — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) December 3, 2018

Neymar ended up 12th in the Ballon d’Or standings, behind the likes of Harry Kane and Raphael Varane while Luka Modric took home the coveted trophy.

The PSG star isn’t the only one who has taken a shine to Twitch, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dele Alli huge fans of the streaming platform as well.