Ballon d’Or 2018: Journalist alleges major mistakes in voting list

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner was finally announced earlier today, with favourite Luka Modric winning by an absolute landslide and breaking the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi stranglehold that had existed on the award for the last 10 years.

The standings were developed based on votes that were cast by reputed journalists from all around the globe, with each country being represented by a single journalist. After the ceremony, as is the norm, the votes of each of the members were revealed.

While France Football are usually known for their efficiency, it looks like they made a serious blunder this time around, with a journalist from Trinidad and Tobago, Lasana Liburd, revealing that they had reversed the order of his votes while taking them into consideration.

Liburd’s ranking is as follows: Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Antoine Griezmann.

My FIFA player of the year selection should have been tallied as (in correct order): Messi, Modric, Ronaldo, Salah, Griezmann… I’ve voted for this prestigious award for years without issue. Don’t know what went wrong. But I do have a record of my vote… — Lasana Liburd (@lasanaliburd) December 4, 2018

However, the list revealed by France Football has the names reversed and in the following order: Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi.

While the blunder does not seem to have changed the overall standing of the top 5, it is still disconcerting and could easily have affected the outcome in any other year.