Ballon d’Or 2018: Antoine Griezmann furious with third-place finish

The winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or was announced earlier today with Luka Modric scooping up the coveted prize, however, the decision to reward the Croat has not gone down too well with France’s World Cup-winning star Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has responded angrily to the Ballon d’Or snub, saying, “I won a Europa League, a World Cup, what else do I have to do? I do not know.”

The 27-year-old had another stellar season, lifting the World Cup with France and leading Atletico to a Europa League triumph as well as a second-place finish in La Liga and many felt he had an outside shot at winning the Ballon d’Or.

The Atletico Madrid attacker is not the only one surprised by the outcome of the voting though. Fans of both Ronaldo and Messi were furious that their idols didn’t finish higher in the rankings and Ronaldo’s sisters even went on to slam the award and the voting process.

Despite the snub though, Griezmann expressed his pride at making the top three.

“No, it’s a great pride to be on the podium, to be a world champion. I’m counting on my teammates in the club and the national team to be in Luka’s place in the future.”

The 27-year-old also managed a podium finish in 2016, when he slotted in behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.