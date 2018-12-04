Ballon d’Or 2018: Ronaldo’s sister blames mafia for Luka Modric’s award win

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the favourites to win the 2018 Ballon d’Or, but he was ultimately pipped to the top prize by former teammate Luka Modric; a verdict which did not go down too well with fans and pundits.

Ronaldo’s sisters too were incensed by the final result, and voiced their displeasure. Elma Aveiro was particularly upset and took to social media, where she posted a rather cryptic message blaming the mafia for costing her brother the award.

“Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f******g money. The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail.”

Ronaldo’s other sister took a slightly subtler route, posting an old photo of the Portuguese star with the caption: “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner placed second in the final standings, behind Modric, with the Ronaldo-Messi stranglehold on the award finally coming to an end after 10 years.