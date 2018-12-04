Watch: First-ever female Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg asked to twerk while receiving prize

Olympique Lyon and Norway’s Ada Hegerberg became the first footballer to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or award at the gala in Paris on Monday night. The 23-year-old’s coronation as the best female footballer on the planet, however, wasn’t free of controversy.

The ceremony’s co-host French DJ Martin Solveig raised many an eyebrow when he asked Hegerberg whether she knows how to ‘twerk’: “Do you know how to twerk?” The Ballon d’Or winner replied with a straight “No”.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Creates history by winning the first ever Women's Ballon d'Or and then this…

The DJ, Martin Solveig has since issued an apology saying the player understood ‘it was a joke’.

“Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended,” Solveig posted on Twitter. My point was: I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence. People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women.

“I explained to [Ada Hegerberg] the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada.”

“I am a little bit amazed as to what I am reading on the internet,” he said in a video message.

“I, of course, didn’t want to offend anyone. This comes from a distortion of my English level and my English culture level, which is obviously not enough because I didn’t mean to offend anyone and didn’t know this could be seen as such an offence.

“Especially if you consider the sequence in total, when we ended up dancing to Frank Sinatra. This was a joke, probably a bad one, and I want to apologise for the one I may have offended, sorry about that.”

Hegerberg, as well, has since tried to move on from the incident saying she didn’t ‘consider it as a sexual harassment or anything’.

“I’ve had a lot of questions about that subject,” she told reporters. “He came to me after and he was really, really sad that it went that way.

“I didn’t think about it in that moment, I didn’t consider it as a sexual harassment or anything. I was just happy to get a dance and celebrate winning the Ballon d’Or, to be honest.”