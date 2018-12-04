Ballon d’Or 2018: Who did India vote for?

Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric ended Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10-year-long duopoly over the Ballon d’Or award, claiming it with a landslide margin. With the coveted individual award, Modric completed a clean sweep which saw him win The Best FIFA Men’s Player, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and the World Cup Golden Ball as well.

Ballon d'Or 2018: 1.Modric 753 pt

2.Cristiano 476

3.Griezmann 414

4.Mbappé 347

5.Messi 280

6.Salah 188

7.Varane 121

8.Hazard 119

9. De Bruyne 29

10.Kane 25

11.Kanté 24

12.Neymar 19

13.Suarez 17

14.Courtois 12

15.Pogba 9

16.Aguero 7

17.Bale, Benzema 6

19.Firmino, Rakitic, Ramos 4 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 3, 2018

With details coming out about which country voted for which player for the prestigious award, we take a look at who India voted for.

Voting Process

The Ballon d’Or winner is decided after a round of voting from a jury consisting of reputed journalists from all around the world. A country can be represented by only a single journalist.

The juror ranks his top five players in the world that calendar year. The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point respectively.

The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added and the player with the most points is declared the winner. The top 20 list for this year’s Ballon d’Or is as follows.

Who India voted for

Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane was India’s first choice for the Ballon d’Or award. The 25-year-old was followed by eventual winner Modric, Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Kylian Mbappe, Juventus and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.