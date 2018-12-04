Football |

Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin hailed as MVP by Consadole Sapporo teammates

Chanathip Songkrasin has been an important player for Consadole Sapporo and the 25-year-old has been hailed as the team’s most valuable player.

According to Nikkan Sports, 11 out of 22 players voted for Chanathip to be the 2018 season’s MVP.

The 25-year-old recently scored for the team in a J League match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.


Thanks to his consistent performances, he has gotten the highest recognition from his teammates.

He helped the team finish fourth in the table, only missing out on a spot in the 2019 AFC Champions League by one point.

