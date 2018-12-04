Ballon d’Or 2018: Records Broken and Key Stats

The Ballon d’Or 2018 ceremony is done and dusted with and after 10 years of Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly, we finally have a new winner in Luka Modric. While the Messi-Ronaldo era in the Ballon d’Or came to an end (for now!), there were quite a few other stats which were eye-catching too.

Here are a few of the key stats from Ballon d’Or 2018.

#1 Luka Modric first Croatian to win Ballon d’Or

Luka Modric in 2018 🇭🇷 🥇 Champions League

🥈 World Cup 🥇 Golden Ball

🥇 UEFA Men's Player of the Year

🥇 Best FIFA Men's Player

🥇 Ballon D'or 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/tSABmDIf0x — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 3, 2018

The Croatia maestro became the footballer from his country to win the coveted individual honour. Modric led Croatia to their first ever World Cup final and was instrumental in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League title run.

Davor Suker was the last Croatian who came closest to the Ballon d’Or award, finishing second behind Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

#2 Neymar’s worst finish since 2012

The Brazilian artist of PSG Neymar Jr. (@neymarjr) is ranked 12th for the 2018 Ballon d'Or #ballondor pic.twitter.com/78lGqAcPNu — #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar finished third behind Ronaldo and Messi in the Ballon d’Or last year. However, this year he has fallen nine places to finish at the 12th place.

🇧🇷 @NeymarJR 📅 August 2017: 📝 Joins PSG to improve his chances of winning the Ballon D’Or. 📅 December 2018: 😳 Ranked 12th on Ballon d’Or list. 🤦‍♂️ First time since 2012 that he’s ranked outside the top 10. pic.twitter.com/MZblFherNw — SPORF (@Sporf) December 3, 2018

This is the Brazilian’s worst finish in the award since 2012, also the first time he has been ranked outside the top 10 since.

#3 Two players get 0 points

Let's begin to reveal the Ballon d'Or ranking with numbers 29: 🇪🇸 Isco (@isco_alarcon)

🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris#ballondor pic.twitter.com/6GLECreCQ0 — #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018

Among the 30 players who were shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or, only two players did not get a single point by the end of the voting – Real Madrid and Spain’s Isco and Tottenham Hotspur and France’s Hugo Lloris.

During the voting, six points are awarded if you are selected as the first choice of the award by a juror, four points for second, three points for third, two for the fourth place and a point for fifth.

#4 Worst finish for Leo Messi since 2006

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi in 2018: 🏟 Games: 70

⚽ Goals: 60

🎯 Assists: 24 🏆 Trophies: 3

🥇 European Golden Boot 😳 Ranked 5th in Ballon D'Or awards pic.twitter.com/vfa5YYrbup — BlameFootball (@blamefootball) December 3, 2018

The Argentine talisman achieved a podium finish in every Ballon d’Or from 2007 up to 2017. This year, however, Messi finished fifth.

The last time Barcelona forward finished outside the top 2 was back in 2007 when he finished third behind Kaka and Ronaldo. All in all, he has 11 podium finishes – 5 as the winner, 5 as the runner-up and one as the third-placed player.

#5 Ronaldo on top of all-time podium finishes

🇵🇹 Winner of the 2017 Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) is 2nd this year #ballondor pic.twitter.com/QC8urW4Kae — #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018

Similar to his Argentine counterpart, Ronaldo has 11 podium finishes as well. However, when the ranks are taken into account, the Portuguese leaves Messi behind.

While Messi has five first-place, five second-place and a third-place finish, Ronaldo has finished on the top five times and on the second spot six times. In the last 12 years, the now Juventus star has 11 podium finishes.

#6 Real Madrid equal with Barcelona for number of Ballon d’Ors won

Modric’s Ballon d’Or victory is the 11th such occasion for Real Madrid. Prior to this, Los Blancos had seen their players win the coveted individual honour on 10 instances.

Alfredo di Stefano (1957, 1959), Raymond Kopa (1958), Luis Figo (2000), Ronaldo (2002), Fabio Cannavaro (2006) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2013, 2014, 2016 2017 ) were the previous Ballon d’Or winners from Real Madrid.

They are now tied with Barcelona, who have 11 Ballon d’Ors to their name as well.