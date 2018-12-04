Football |

Ballon d’Or 2018: Fans vent their frustration as Lionel Messi finishes fifth

The 10-year-long duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as far as the Ballon d’Or is concerned, ended with Real Madrid and Croatia’s Luka Modric laying claim on one of the most coveted individual awards in the sport.

Though Modric would be any neutral’s choice to win the award, Messi fans weren’t happy that the Argentine talisman finished fifth in the votings. Notably, no player has more goals and assists for club and country in 2018 than the Barcelona forward, yet Messi wasn’t one of the top three in the voting.

Here’s how fans reacted to Messi finishing fifth in the Ballon d’Or voting.

 

