Ballon d’Or 2018: Fans vent their frustration as Lionel Messi finishes fifth

The 10-year-long duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as far as the Ballon d’Or is concerned, ended with Real Madrid and Croatia’s Luka Modric laying claim on one of the most coveted individual awards in the sport.

Though Modric would be any neutral’s choice to win the award, Messi fans weren’t happy that the Argentine talisman finished fifth in the votings. Notably, no player has more goals and assists for club and country in 2018 than the Barcelona forward, yet Messi wasn’t one of the top three in the voting.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi is 5th in the 2018 Ballon d'Or final ranking! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/TeUJCpoVP8 — #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018

Here’s how fans reacted to Messi finishing fifth in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Messi’s stats last season: 🏆54 Games

🏆46 Goals

🏆18 Assists

🏆3 Tittles

🏆Golden boot

🏆Top scorer

🏆Top assist 5th position in the Balon d’Joke. pic.twitter.com/GjuDUv2ttG — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) December 3, 2018

😂😂😂😂Messi 5th best player in world…what a load of old **** — Jody Morris (@morriskid) December 3, 2018

Messi finishing 5th is an absolute disgrace, football is seriously corrupt. #Messi 🐐 — Kirk Wilkinson (@KirkWilkinson9) December 4, 2018

So Modric won the award over these two?

How is that even possible? Messi is also 2018’s 5th best player? Ok.#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rRHdOvc6xw — Percious Agyeman (@SirSkolin) December 4, 2018

Ballon d'Or has become a farce. Imagine a world where people honestly think Modric, Mbappe and Griezemann had a better year than Messi. They might have had a good World Cup, but what have they done the other 11 months which beats Messi? — PL (@UmbroShinPad) December 4, 2018

Wtf I dont know what's wrong with football barca won the league title last season thanks to messi and now he is the 5th best player in the world, football is indeed crazy pic.twitter.com/R4SUGvOXaP — oyeniyi adedeji (@OyeniyiAdedeji) December 4, 2018

How the hell is Modric better than Messi and Ronaldo? #BallonDor — Jarshad NK (@jarshadnk) December 4, 2018

Lionel Messi's 2018👇

43 goals.

21 assists.

La Liga-trophy.

Cup-trophy.

SuperCup.

Most goals in Europe 2018.

Golden Boot winner.

3 goal contributions in WC.

Most CL goals in 2018. #Ballondor Messi is 2018's 5th best player? Ok. pic.twitter.com/0QPHz4SkCs — Emmanuel⚡ (@EmmaOsuks_) December 3, 2018

I assume they’re doing a separate award for Messi this year as it isn’t fair on everyone else? — Notorious D.O.U.G (@Doug_1886) December 4, 2018