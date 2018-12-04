Ada Hegerberg made history by becoming the first female Ballon d’Or winner, but her success was overshadowed by a sexism row.

French DJ Martin Solveig has apologised after sparking a sexism row by seemingly asking Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg to twerk.

Lyon striker Hegerberg made history by becoming the first female winner of the award at Monday’s ceremony, organised by France Football.

But Hegerberg’s victory was overshadowed by Solveig apparently requesting the 23-year-old to dance on stage with her Ballon d’Or trophy.

Hegerberg turned away, seemingly in disgust, with Solveig using social media to send the Ballon d’Or winner an apology and claiming he had cleared the matter up with the player.

“Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended,” Solveig posted on Twitter.

“My point was: I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence.

“People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women.

“I explained to [Ada Hegerberg] the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke.

“Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada.”

Hegerberg earned the maiden Ballon d’Or after inspiring Lyon to their third consecutive Women’s Champions League title, a record for the competition.

She was on the scoresheet in Lyon’s 4-1 extra-time defeat of Wolfsburg in May’s final as the French side defended their title again.

The Norway international has tallied 10 goals in 10 league games this season with Lyon sitting atop the table.

Hegerberg’s goals have also fired Lyon into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face a rematch with Wolfsburg next year.